WALLY the walrus has swum out of Welsh waters to be sighted off the coast of Cornwall.

Wally, whose current mailing address is the Tenby RNLI lifeboat slipway, was spotted during a Padstow Sealife Safaris trip yesterday, Wednesday, May 19.

Only two days before – on Monday May 17 - Wally was relaxing on the slipway in Tenby, which means that the Arctic creature made the 70 nautical mile journey across the Bristol Channel from Tenby to Cornwall in under 48 hours.

Walruses are estimated to be able to swim at speeds of up 20mph.

Padstow Sealife Safaris, based in Padstow Harbour, said they couldn’t believe what they spotted on one of their sea trips.

They said yesterday: “This afternoon our passengers and crew were absolutely astounded to spot what they first thought was a very large seal, only for it to pop up and reveal a pair of tusks!

“Walruses are native to Arctic waters so this individual is sadly very far from home and thought to be the same individual that has been spotted in Ireland and, more recently, spending a few weeks in Wales, where it has affectionately been named Wally.

“It had been hoped that as the water temperatures increase, the walrus would make its way back up north to cold water and closer to home, but he seems to be doing the opposite. He seemed to be on the move so is unlikely to hang around in the area but if spotted again, it is important to give the walrus plenty of space and respect.

“We hope Wally can find his way home soon as he must be quite lonely so far from others of his kind.”

Wally has made quite an impression on the people of Tenby with a book having recently been published in his honour. He also likes to frolic with the boats moored in the harbour curiously seeing what they are up to.

If Tenby residents are concerned that Wally has had enough of the harbour town fear not, there is every chance Wally will return to his favourite resting spot.

Wally has been known to go out to sea to feed for up to five days at a time before returning to the resort for a well-earned break.

Wally as also been spotted off the coast of Ireland – a trip of over 80 nautical miles across the Irish Sea.

*Please remember that Wally is a wild animal. For your safety and his, please keep your distance.