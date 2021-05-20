Two new cases of coronavirus have been recorded – and one death – in the Hywel Dda health board area according to today’s figures (Thursday, May 20).

Public Health Wales (PHW) data shows that there was one new case in Carmarthenshire, zero in Pembrokeshire and one in Ceredigion.

Across Wales, 45 new cases were confirmed, with one new Covid-19 death reported which was in the Hywel Dda area.

The total number of cases in Wales is now 212,361 with 5,561 deaths.

The current number of covid-19 related deaths in the Hywel Dda area stands at 479 for the duration of the pandemic.

The total number of cases across the three counties is now 16,088 – 10,811 in Carmarthenshire, 3,490 in Pembrokeshire and 1,787 in Ceredigion.

There have been 11,612 tests carried out since the last report.

Across Wales, 2,058,106 have received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 952,468 a second dose.

In Hywel Dda 365,164 vaccinations have been administered up until May 19, with 22,245 in the last seven days.

In Carmarthenshire 115,477 first doses have been administered, and 56,176 second doses, Pembrokeshire has seen 79,454 first dose appointments and 36,681 second dose and in Ceredigion 44,480 first doses have been given as well as 21,076 second doses.