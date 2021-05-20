IT's World Bee Day - and a major Pembrokeshire tourism business is buzzing at receiving Bee Friendly status.

Bluestone National Park Resort has been given the status by the Action Plan for Pollinators taskforce.

This taskforce delivers the Welsh Government’s Action Plan for Pollinators.

Bee Friendly is an initiative to make Wales pollinator-friendly and the aim is for all organisations around Wales to get involved.

The scheme encourages people to take action to help all pollinators, not just bees.

Wild pollinators include bumble bees, solitary bees, parasitic wasps, hoverflies, butterflies, moths and some beetles.

At Bluestone, bee-friendly initiatives include converting the golf driving range into a flower-rich traditional hay meadow.

Old hazel and ash coppice woodland has been managed to create glades that have bluebells, wood anemone, flag iris and meadowsweet.

The resort’s ponds now include flowering water plants, with several new native wildflower borders in the grounds.

There are also plans to identify and record existing colonies of ground nesting bees.

Bluestone already produce honey at its on-site apiary, which was established - and continues to be run - in partnership with Paul Eades from the Pembrokeshire Bee Keepers Association. The honey is sold to guests at the on-site village store.

Bluestone ranger Rob Mackeen, who has been working on the Bee Friendly project said: "We are delighted to have received the Bee Friendly award.

"Sustainability and biodiversity is so important to everyone at Bluestone and we understand the vital need to support our pollinators.

"I’d like to say thank you to the students from Pembrokeshire College and everyone involved for making this possible."

Pembrokeshire's bee friendly champion, Ant Rogers, who is biodiversity implementation officer for the Pembrokeshire Nature Partnership, said: "It’s great to see Bluestone carrying forward some of the actions in their recently-published biodiversity action plan and having their work for pollinators acknowledged by the Task Force.

"Well done to all involved. "

Bee Friendly Wales added: "Congratulations to Bluestone for getting their Bee Friendly award. They have committed to providing pollinator-friendly flowers throughout the year, giving places for insect pollinators to live, avoiding chemicals that harm pollinators and involving the community.

"We wish them success in their venture."