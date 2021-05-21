A FISHGUARD man must pay £159 after admitting to drunk and disorderly behaviour at Withybush Hospital.
Peter Bromley, of West Street, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, May 18. He pleaded guilty to disorderly behaviour while drunk at Withybush Hospital on April 18 of this year.
Bromley, 46, was fined £40 and must also pay a £34 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Magistrates took his guilty plea into account while imposing their sentence.
The total of £159 will be added to Bromley's existing account and will be deducted from his benefits at a sum of £5 a week, beginning on June 15.