PEMBROKESHIRE County Council had to remove 80 bin bags dumped in a bin facility situated in Haverfordwest.

The Western Telegraph reported the disgusting pile of rubbish that was recklessly discarded in Castle Lake car park's bin facility.

Recently installed for the use of businesses on Castle Square, photos surfaced of bin bags dumped and torn open, with jars, food waste, cans and cardboard spilling out in a soggy, stinking mess next to the new bins.

Cllr Tom Tudor, who described it as 'unbelievable' that people had done this, posted an update thanking the efforts of Pembrokeshire County Council and a few residents who helped remove the garbage.

Cllr Tudor wrote: "Following on from my previous posting of inconsiderate fly-tipping in the Castle Lake car park business bin storage area, I would like to extend my appreciation to Pembrokeshire County Council for removing 80 black bin bags.

"Aso thanks to Mark Mathias and the staff from the Block and Barrel who removed the remainder of the rubbish, which was not a pleasant task.

"Thank you Williams Lwl. Also thanks to Mark for the installation of a padlocked gate to the bin storage area."

At only the end of April, the Western Telegraph reported that a bin bag fly-tipped in a hedge near St Davids caused immense danger to both cattle and badgers.

Fly-tipping is illegal and Pembrokeshire County Council can issue fines.