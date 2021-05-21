PEMBROKESHIRE's only community-run swimming pool has welcomed children back to the water after an absence of five months.

SwimNarberth re-opened its doors on May 17, and is confidently looking forward to the future.

Trustee and teacher Martin James said: “It is such an exciting time for Swim Narberth.

"We are at the beginning of a new start and I sincerely believe we can become the best aquatic teaching centre in Wales.

"We hope to provide a wide range of instructional classes in all the aquatic disciplines and one of our main aims will be to get every child in the Narberth area swimming”.

Pool manager Faye Goldsworthy added: “It’s so nice to see so many familiar faces back in the water. Our phone hasn’t stopped ringing for swimming lessons.

"Our apologies if we haven’t been able to answer your call – however over the next few weeks, we will slowly be opening up new classes and lessons for all ages to join and we hope there is something suitable for everyone to attend."

To contact the pool, email info@swimnarberth.co.uk.

The past month has seen the retirement of Cllr. Sue Rees who saved and fought the pool from closing in 2014.

Sue, who has just become the mayor of Narberth for the fourth time, has been thanked by the trustees for all the hard work and dedication she has put into the pool.

Chris - who is also chairman of Narberth Civic Week and who has been actively involved with the pool since 2020 - welcomed the opportunity to lead the pool into its exciting future.

The board also welcomed new trustee, Prof. Keith Cash, and returning member. Ruth Barnes.

Chris explained: “The board of trustees are currently hard at work planning its next five-year business plan and its future timetable once the Covid-19 restrictions lift.

"As you can appreciate, this is a very tough time for the pool as we are limited in our operations. However, we hope to welcome back open public swimming in the very near future.

"In the next few weeks, we hope to open lane swimming and bubble swims for people to book."

Keep an eye on the SwimNarberth Facebook page, facebook.com/swimnarberth, for all the latest updates.