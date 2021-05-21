HAVERFORDWEST Racecourse has called for support after the trust said the use of the site increased 'dramatically' during lockdown.
Combined with what it described as its historical sources of funding being cut due to the pandemic, the trust has set up a People's Fundraising page.
"During the course of the Covid pandemic the number of users of the Haverfordwest Racecourse has increased dramatically," said the trust.
"This has contributed immensely to their physical and mental wellbeing.
"At the same time our historical sources of funding have been progressively cut back.
"Your support will be much appreciated."
If you are a user of Haverfordwest Racecourse and wish to support the campaign go to https://www.peoplesfundraising.com/donation/haverfordwest-racecourse to donate.
Haverfordwest Racecourse Trust is run by a group of volunteers, with the aim of maintaining the upper Racecourse to ensure the recreational enjoyment of the people of Haverfordwest and its surrounding area.
Charitable objectives include providing, through the establishment and maintenance of a public park, facilities for recreation or other leisure time occupation, for the benefit of the inhabitants of Haverfordwest and the neighbourhood.