WITHYBUSH pharmacy department has smashed its target in raising money for cancer charity Maggies.

Whitybush Hospital's pharmacy department took up the challenge set by Maggies to 'take a dip a day throughout May' in an area of open water to raise funds for Maggie's Swansea.

The initial target set by Maggies was £150 for everyone who dived into the challenge.

Withybush pharmacy department absolutely bulldozed that figure and went on to raise over £500.

Joanna Rees is one of 20 participants dipping her toes in the cold waters off the Pembrokeshire coast, all in the aide of charity.

Joanna said: "As part of their ‘dip a day in May’, Withybush Hospital pharmacy department are currently swimming in the sea every day to raise money for Maggies Cancer Charity .

"As a team we have been swimming in the sea every day in the hope of raising as much money as possible for Maggies cancer charity.

"We are trying to raise as much awareness as we can."

A spokesman for Maggie's charity said: "We are asking swimmers to simply take a dip in the sea/river/open water of their choice, for as long as you’d like, once a day until May 31.

"We ask you to commit to a fundraising goal of £150 to help us to continue supporting local people affected by cancer, their family and friends. On reaching the fundraising target we will send out a Maggie’s medal."

If you wish to donate, go to the pharmacy's Just Giving page.