Car fanatic Mal Powell has hosted yet another vehicle show raising a further £200 for necessary services in Pembrokeshire.
For four hours last Wednesday, May 19 people could inspect a range of classic cars displayed on the Commons car park, in Pembroke.
Mal said plenty of people came to visit the site including the town cryer, Gareth Jones and the mayor, Linda Asman, along with the police, who patrolled the area and children - who simply 'gawked' at the sight of so many unique cars.
There was also food available at the event, and the weather held out with the sun streaming down on the vintage display.
The proceeds of this event will be given to the Paul Sartori Foundation, but Mal has raised money for other organisations, including Withybush hospital previously and plans to do so again in the future.
His next classic car event will be held in June.