A new community hub is taking shape near Northgate Street, Pembroke, but the town council is concerned its thoughts are not being heard by Pembrokeshire County Council.

In January construction work officially started on the South Quay project after years of planning.

The regeneration project will create a visitor centre, celebrating the town’s history and heritage and incorporating a new library and café. However the specific look of this has not been decided.

At the May meeting of the town council, two members of the county council were invited to discuss their plans for the South Quay regeneration site.

Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Leisure, Culture & Tourism Paul Miller said they would listen to the town council's ideas, but added: "We do need to take the lead as a local authority, you can't hope to make progress if everyone's the chief."

£6m is being pumped into the first phase of this project and PCC has put in a joint bid to the Welsh government asking for further funding in the project, together with Carmarthen which is also planning to create a community hub.

In previous diagrams of the plan the community hub had glass doors and was made to look very modern; there were concerns from town council members that this was not in keeping with the look of Pembroke.

Deputy Mayor Jonathan Nutting said: "We are a historical wall town, we need something in keeping with that."

Mayor Linda Asman asked that whatever PCC's plans were she would like the town council to be kept in the loop, and possibly do physical consultations, which the members from PCC agreed to.

The town council is devising plans of their ideas for the project and will be presenting them to PCC shortly.