PEMBROKESHIRE trainer Peter Bowen was delighted to see Montanna’s stamina win the day over the fences at Ffos Las Racecourse on Monday.
The seven-year-old, one of the exciting young horses in the yard, was twice a winner over hurdles as a four year-old.
He secured his first win over fences in the 3m chase, with Peter's son Sean Bowen in the saddle.
The prolific jockey worked hard over the last mile to keep him in striking distance, before his undoubted stamina proved decisive.
Montanna pulled well clear, to give owner Frank Lloyd his third success in the last 12 days.
Mill Green meanwhile made a successful switch to chasing for home-breeders and owners Keith and Rita Brown.
The win was one of two on the day for Nicky Henderson, who also landed the opening 2m4f mares' novice hurdle with Lilly Pedlar.
Results: Ffos Las: Monday, 17 May: Good to Soft (Soft in places):
13:10: Irish Store Sales with Itm Mares' Novices' Hurdle: 1st Lilly Pedlar 30/100 f, 2nd Chantilly Haze 20/1.
13:45: Welsh Cottage Cakes Handicap Hurdle: 1st The Macon Lugnatic 4/1,2nd Apache Creek 7/2, 3rd Neachells Bridge 15/2.
14:20: Connollys Red Mills Novices' Chase: 1st Mill Green 1/1 f, 2nd Monsieur Lecoq 9/4.
14:55: Oil 4 Wales Handicap Hurdle: 1st Shantou Sunset 16/5, 2nd Holly James 7/2, 3rd Mr Fitzroy 28/1.
15:30: Blackmore Building Contractors Handicap Chase: 1st Montanna 9/4 f, 2nd Elan De Balme 7/1, 3rd Peur De Rien 13/2.
16:05: Pj & Kr Smith Maxwell Horse Ambulance Service Novices' Handicap Hurdle: 1st John Betjeman 3/1, 2nd Ascot Day 3/1.
16:40: Turf Services LTD Novices' Handicap Hurdle: 1st Beau Haze 6/4 f, 2nd Bucks Dream 17/2, 3rd Alberic 9/1.