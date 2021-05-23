YOUNG racing talent Harri Reynolds, of Narberth, made an impressive debut at the wheel of a top-line Ginetta sports racing car at the famed Thruxton Circuit in Wiltshire.

He was competing in a Ginetta Junior Championship race, which was part of the opening meeting of the prestigious British Touring Car Championship.

Still only 14 years of age, he has plenty of karting race successes to his name, including being awarded ‘Top Rookie’ in the 2020 Rotax Karting Championship.

Competing at the fastest race track in Britain, Harri had a great first weekend at the wheel of his Assetto Motorsport Ginetta 1.8 litre 120 mph sports racing car.

Faced with a very wet racing circuit, he took an understandably cautious approach to the first 15 minute practice session, which was held in torrential rain.

That placed him lower down the order than he would have wished for – but in the qualifying session he was able to increase his pace, despite being held up.

Race one, however, saw him fly past seven competitors on his opening lap, fighting through the field, before a ‘safety car’ came out after some off-track moments.

When the battle resumed, the young Pembrokeshire star was able to battle on and finish the first race in a creditable 16th position his rain drenched debut.

Race two took place later in the day, and the Reynolds Fencing sponsored car began the race from an 18th grid spot – fighting through to take an improved 14th place.

“We looked at joining the Ginetta Junior series last year, but with the pandemic difficulties we concentrated on raising the budget for this 2021 season," said Harri.

"I’ve had much appreciated support from my dad Julian, and indeed all my family, and I’m also appreciative of the help from Greenlight Sports Management.

"I’m also with a great team in Assetto Motorsport, headed up by Jim Edwards and run by Simon Traves, and my mechanic on the Ginetta is Liam Barnard from Cardiff.

"People have asked what my Championship targets are, but my answer is that I’m not setting myself any – Top Rookie again would be nice, but this is a big learning year.

"I’m getting in as much simulator practice as I can, training hard on our family farm to keep fit, and avoiding the hot dogs and burgers at the circuits.

"There were no spectators at Thruxton, but as the BTCC year progresses the hope is that they can return to the tracks, but at least each round will be televised by ITV4.

"I’m used to competition from my karting years, and I first drove a car when I was 10 on the farm, sort of emulating my dad's rallying talent I suppose.

"Two races in a Ginetta at Thruxton in the rain was quite a week-end for me at fourteen!".