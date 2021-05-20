As Pembrokeshire is whipped by winds reaching more than 60mph, there was a near miss from a large tree branch in Milford Haven.
The branch of an otherwise healthy-looking horse chestnut tree, which has stood in Marble Hall Close for over 30 years, succumbed to the fierce winds this afternoon, Thursday May 20.
Said Philip Watkins, whose photo above shows how close the branch came to a car: "Fortunately, no-one was in the vicinity at the time of the fall but residents were alerted by the loud crash when the branch snapped off.
"Local council workers were quickly on the scene to clear the resulting debris.
"The remaining tree appears healthy, so hopefully after further examination by tree experts it will be allowed to continue to remain in its place."
The Met Office's weather warning of high winds is predicting gusts up to 45 to 50 mph, reaching more than 60mph over coasts and hills. more than 60 mph.
These high winds are due to slowly ease from the west during Friday.
The Cleddau Bridge was closed to high-sided vehicles this afternoon.
The weather conditions have also forced the cancellation of three Irish Ferries services.
These are this afternoon's 2.45pm Irish Ferries sailing from Pembroke Dock to Rosslare and the subsequent 08.45 Rosslare to Pembroke Dock sailing tomorrow, Friday May 21, as well as the 2.45pm Pembroke Dock to Rosslare sailing later that day.
Normal sailings are due to resume on Saturday May 22.