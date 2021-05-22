With nearly 40 years on the music circuit, Duncan and Rebecca Whitehurst are playing a tune every day in May to thank the charity that has enabled them to keep performing together.

Ten years ago, Duncan, now 56, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s.

There have been days when he was literally unable to pick up his guitar, let alone play, sing and write songs alongside his violinist wife Rebecca.

But pioneering NHS treatment funded by the Parkinson’s UK has meant that Duncan’s good days outnumber the bad.

And to raise funds for the charity, he couple have been posting videos each day this month on the Facebook page of their acoustic band, The Lucky 12

A Song a Day for Parkinson’s UK is well on the way to doubling its fundraising target of £2,000, with around £3,300 already in the pot.

“At one point, I had lost all the movement in my hands,” said Duncan, a former teacher at Tenby Junior School who went on to be an advisory teacher for Pembrokeshire County Council.

“But I was given a new treatment a few years ago, and it got everything moving.

“It’s really down to Parkinsons UK that I’m still able to play guitar today.

“A lot of people think that Parkinsons only goes in one direction, but apparently the brain can actually repair itself to some degree.

“It’s being found more and more that there are little windows where the condition can reverse.

“I’ve got a bit of a respite, and I just want to keep playing as long as I can, and do something to say thank you for all the support I have received from Parkinsons UK.”

Duncan and Rebecca – a music teacher in Pembrokeshire for many years – have played the UK folk circuit and enjoyed particular success in the ‘90s with their band The Rain Kings.

Now they’re hoping to be back in the studio in the summer to record their second album with The Lucky 12, where they play alongside their son Harry on drums and Jack Deere-Jones on double bass.

In the meantime for the remainder of May, they’ll be recording their next Song a Day for Parkinsons UK.

One of the videos features a special guest – the Whitehursts’ daughter Lily, who is a professional violinist with the BBC Philharmonic in Manchester.

You can watch them on The Lucky 12 Facebook page and donate to Parkinsons UK on JustGiving on www.justgiving.com/fundraising/asongaday