A TEAM of Pembrokeshire youngsters has provided twin boys with life-limiting illnesses, and their family, a much needed-post lockdown break.

Belle's Story was set up to help make a difference to young people touched by life-changing illness and disabilities, by providing direct support to them and their families.

The charity also raises awareness of organ donation and the need to discuss your wishes.

It was set up by Belle Curran, along with her friends and family. Belle lost her battle with interstitial lung disease at only ten years old but the work continues in her memory.

During her lifetime Belle, along with friends and supporters, raised tens of thousands of pounds for the charities that helped her, as well as increasing awareness of organ donation.

A group of Belle's friends, aged six to 12, have formed Mini Team Belle and organise different fundraising events to support Belle's Story.

Mini Team Belle organised a virtual bingo event on Easter Saturday, they sourced all the bingo and raffle prizes, held Zoom meetings and divided up the jobs that needed doing.

"The afternoon was fabulous," said Belle's mum, Stella. "We had 87 people on Zoom playing Bingo - our Bingo caller Dan Morgan was brilliant and really helped Mini Team Belle with organising it.

"The raffle was also a huge success with lots of fantastic prizes. We are just thrilled at how well supported it was especially as it was such a favourite event of Belle's, which was why Mini Team Belle felt so strongly that it should go ahead regardless of the pandemic."

The event raised an amazing £1,100 in total and a lot of Mini Team Belle wanted to know what the money would be spent on.

Belle's Story had received an application from a family who use Ty Hafan. The twin boys both have interstitial lung disease and suffer with other life-limiting illnesses.

One of the boys asked if the charity could grant them a holiday to Tenby, as they hadn't had any holidays for such a long time and had to shield for well over a year due to Covid-19. They had been unable to see their friends or go to school.

Stella arranged for the family to stay at a house run by the Harriet Davis Trust, specially equipped with lifts, hoists, a games room and a therapy pool.

Mini Team Belle was delighted and wanted to put a hamper full of goodies for the boys and their sister to enjoy on their holiday.

Stella and some of the team went to Tenby to present the boys with their hamper and to meet the family.

"We had a fab afternoon," she said. "The boys had made us cupcakes and we chatted in the garden for a few hours."

Stella thanked everyone who took part, donated towards and supported the bingo.

She added that the efforts of Belle's friends, who want to be part of her charity and keep her dream of helping children with life limiting illnesses focused shows what fundraising can do.

"This family has really been up against it and they so deserved this break away. "It's all down to Belle's friends," she said.

"I'm immensely proud of Mini Team Belle and Belle would be too. They are such a credit to their families and I'm so very grateful to each and every one of them."