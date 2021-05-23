YOUNG farmers who fancy themselves as tractor drivers can put their skills to the test in a new TV programme.
'The Fast and the Farmer(ish)' is a new series for BBC3 from Alleycats TV which will put the UK's best young farming and agricultural talent through a series of unique tractor-driving challenges to crown the UK’s first ever ‘Fast & Farmer(ish)’ champions!!
Teams of three from England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland will test their machines, skills and strategy behind the wheel as they compete in heats and attempt to reach the grand final in order to claim bragging rights for their nation.
Hosted by Tom Pemberton, casting from around the UK is in progress now and will be filmed this summer.
Further details on how to apply can be found at tractors@alleycats.tv