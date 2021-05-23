Aldi have launched a Nando’s inspired vegan menu, the budget supermarket chain has announced.

New research by Aldi has revealed almost half of Brits (47%) lack confidence in the kitchen when it comes to catering for their vegan friends and family.

The findings have led to the discount supermarket launching a vegan friendly range, perfect for the BBQ, including vegan peri peri butterfly ‘chicken’ and vegan ‘chicken’ burgers.

Inspired by the nation’s favourite chicken restaurants, the supermarket is welcoming a new Vegan Peri Peri Butterfly Chicken (£1.99, 240g), which is a vegan alternative to Nandos’ extremely popular Peri Peri butterfly chicken – to give non-meat eaters a peri-licious dish, whilst saving themselves 75%.

Aldi has also announced the return of the popular Vegan No Spicy Chicken Burger (£1.99, 240g), inspired by KFC’s Zinger Burger version – but an incredible £3.50 cheaper. Sure to make meat-eaters jealous, these vegan delights are in stores now, just in time for garden parties!

Aldi is launching a new Nando’s and KFC inspired vegan range. (Aldi)

With an incredible 1.5 million Brits planning on joining the likes of Meghan Markle, Benedict Cumberbatch and Stella McCartney in adopting a more plant-based diet in 2021, it’s never been more important to plan and prep for veggie guests.

The new vegan chicken dishes join a host of vegan BBQ treats on shelf including a Vegan Hot Dog (£1.69, 240g).

Landing on shelf on 17th May, this meat-free alternative is packed full of flavour and just as tasty as its meaty counterpart. Plus, offering a £3 saving against a similar version sold at Ocado, it’s sure to add some extra sizzle to the BBQ.

Shoppers can also get their hands on the flavour packed Plant Menu Veggiebabs (£1.69, 220g). Vegetable kebabs (perfect for the Barbie) available in two flavours; spicy Tex-Mex or Indian inspired.

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Corporate Buying at Aldi UK, said: “With the huge popularity of our Veganuary offering and the extension of our range over the past 6 months, launching more vegan products just made sense – and it’s an area we expect will continue to grow.

“We’ve just launched our Ashfield Grill BBQ range in time for more outdoor dining, and we want to make sure those following a vegan diet, as well as those choosing a more flexible approach to meat consumption, have a wide range of high-quality options at great prices too.”

To help Brits prepare vegan BBQ meals this summer, celebrity chef and face of Aldi’s Raising the BarBeque campaign, Judy Joo has offered some tips.