THE sentencing of a former director of Cardigan Castle who has pleaded guilty to charges of fraud and theft from the award-winning restoration project has been further delayed.
Jac Davies, 34, who held the £40,000-a-year post from September 2017 until November 2019, has pleaded guilty to fraudulently obtaining £4,143.20 from the castle on December 21, 2017.
He has also admitted fraudulently obtaining £28,955.55 between February 4, 2019 and November 3, 2019.
In addition he pleaded guilty to stealing £6,024.79 from Cardigan Castle Enterprises between October 1, 2018 and May 9, 2019; as well as the sum of £1,908.18 from the castle between May 2, 2018 and May 24, 2019.
Having appeared before Swansea magistrates last month, Davies, of 21 Dol Dintir, Cardigan, was due to be sentenced at Swansea Crown Court today (Friday).
The Tivy-Side understands sentencing has now been adjourned a second time until next Wednesday.
His arrest followed a year-long investigation by Dyfed-Powys Police instigated by Cardigan Castle’s board of trustees following discrepancies identified during financial monitoring.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment