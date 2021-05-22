THERE was batting excellence on show in the first round of the D.R. Morris Cup as Joseph Kiff made 100no for Llangwm in their victory over Haverfordwest.
Kiff made 100no and Steve Mills 61no as Llangwm built up a score of 183-2 in the first innings.
When Haverfordwest came into bat they made 101-8 with Danny Potter falling just two short of a half century.
Mills also had an impressive display with ball in hand for Llangwm, taking 3-9 whilst Luke Brock took 2-9.
Llangwm go to Cresselly in the next round.
Narberth beat Pembroke by 23 runs posting 152-8, meaning they will host Carew in the next round. Carew received a bye after St Ishmaels were unable to field a team.
Pembroke could only muster 129-9 in reply to Narberth’s total.
Andrew Hay had the best batting performance of the tie making 53.
Kyle and Ben Quartermaine’s combined scores totalled 57 - 30 and 27 respectively – the best batting scores for Narberth.
Ben also posted good figures with the ball taking 3-22. Loui Davies took 2-13 and Ben Hughes 2-30 as Narberth’s bowling attack tore through Pembroke.
For Pembroke, Sam Davies got a brilliant 4-27 with support from Rob Smythe who got 2-18.
Jon Rogers and Jack Harries (Pembroke) and Lewis Hough (Narberth) also took wickets.
Pembroke Dock lost to Whitland by 8 wickets.
The Dockers posted 116-7 with Billy Wood just short of a half century, making 43.
Jack Bowen’s 47no along with Dylan Blain’s 27 and Geraint Jones’ 25 took Whitland to 118-2 and into the next round where they will face Kilgetty at home.
Wickets were spread evenly during the match with Gethin Scourfield (1-14), Wayne Howells (1-15), Bowen (1-26), Jones (1-17), Jon Thomas (1-23) and Nathan Evans (1-6) all taking wickets for Whitland.
Lamphey versus Neyland and Hook versus Lawrenny were rained off and will be played on Monday, May 24.