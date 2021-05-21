THE main A40 road is currently closed both ways following a collision between a car and a lorry.
The collision happened on the A40 between Llanddewi Velfrey and the Blackbridge roundabout, Whitland.
Police said: "We are currently at the scene of a collision involving a car and a lorry on the A40 Penblewin to Llanddewi Velfrey, which happened shortly before 11.35am.
"The road is currently closed in both directions, with diversions being put in place.
"Motorists are asked to avoid the area and find alternative routes."
The A40 is closed both ways with queueing traffic due to the crash, between the garage (Llanddewi Velfrey) and Blackbridge Roundabout (Whitland). This is affecting traffic between St Clears and Haverfordwest.
The nearby B4314 is also partially blocked, with slow traffic from B4315 (St Catherines Church, Princes Gate) to Alpha Inn (Tavernspite).
Local reports are saying traffic is at a standstill on Whitland roundabout heading towards Haverfordwest with vehicles are unable to pass on either side.