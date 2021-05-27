CARDIGAN’S Small World Theatre welcome friends, performers and musicians to their digital stage at 8pm this Friday.
Since closing their doors in March 2020, the theatre company has kept in touch with audiences through online events and by delivering projects online with the support of Arts Council of Wales funding.
This is a chance to virtually enter the theatre space and enjoy a live-streamed, eclectic mix of top-notch entertainment presented by your digital host, Beyond Compere.
Audiences will be transported into their virtual seats to herald the return of Tom Luddington with his next instalment of Seriously Good Magic.
In a rare appearance, the curiously eccentric Sinkoplaters go to extraordinary lengths with their deep cleaning efforts to keep the virtual audience safe.
Hannah Darby and Emma Stevens perform their new, à la mode vintage aerial act defying gravity and swooping through the air!
Also appearing are The Chalk Outlines, west Wales’ brass-fuelled, ska, rock ‘n’ roll party rioters.
Tickets, priced at £8, are being sold through Small World Theatre's website.