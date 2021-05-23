Age Cymru has launched its annual creative festival for older people across the country with a number of west Wales artists leading the way.

Ephemeral Art in the Wood will showcase their woodland inspired arts and crafts online each Wednesday throughout May from the local café in Penrhyncoch near Borth, Ceredigion.

Coed Tylwyth / Kindred Spirits will feature Carmarthen based artist Clare Ferguson–Walker focus on connections to family and friends through the use of poetry and clay. The online sessions will take place on 21 and 28 May.

Run Away with the Circus will use aerial circus skills to create artistic performances. They will also show people of all physical abilities how they can try out some of the circus skills whilst having their feet firmly planted to the ground! The event takes place at Studio 17 in Whitland, Carmarthenshire on 29 May.

Fishguard Story Telling will be a fun-packed workshop led by the professional story-teller Deb Winter. The event will be held outdoors in the village of St Nicholas, Pembrokeshire on 16 June - weather permitting!

Gwanwyn, the Welsh word for spring, is the name of the month-long festival celebrating creativity in older age and highlights our ability to renew, grow and create. The festival offers opportunities for older people to become involved in arts and creative activities either as practitioners, organisers or audience members. Gwanwyn also helps older people to recognise the benefits that being creative can bring to their health and well-being.

Age Cymru’s chief executive, Victoria Lloyd says: “After the disappointment of having to cancel Gwanwyn in 2020 we’re delighted to see it back for 2021 with some fantastic opportunities for older people to get involved in west Wales. Despite the limitations imposed by the pandemic, the activities this year are as impressive as ever.

For more details about the events please visit the Gwanwyn website: www.gwanwyn.org.uk/events/