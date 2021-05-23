FUTURE residents could be 'buried alive' if construction work does not cease at a site in Kilgetty, a retirement home park owner fears.

Three years ago work started on building 19 new houses in Meadow Gardens, next to Graham Evans’ park home development at Shillingford Park, including construction of a retaining wall; built without the benefit of planning consent.

The wall runs between the two sites, and, although it was not initially granted planning permission by Pembrokeshire County Council, planners have said the wall can remain if it meets specific conditions.

Since then some of the residents, like Keith Hamer, have said:

“We have had no less than 30 flooding incidents here; our privacy is gone and to be truthful I worry about the next people wanting to move in here because it’s not safe.”

Water damage in Shillingford Park's Julie Towers' home

Graham Evans says it's not just flooding and damage to houses that’s a problem; it is the lives of residents that are now in danger.

“My biggest concern is for the safety of my residents - now and in the future who could potentially be buried alive if that wall is not taken down. That's how serious this is.

"If this unapproved wall were to collapse it could well bring with it infill material and potentially cause the collapse of some of the new houses.”

Property developer at Meadow Gardens, Darren Thompstone said: “Planning permission for the retaining wall is in hand, it needs to be there for proper drainage purposes - which is one of the issues residents in the surrounding area have raised concerns about.”

Mr Thompstone continued: “I believe one person is orchestrating these complaints.”

"I am a local tradesman who hires local people in the area, and any complaints I have been made aware of have been dealt with swiftly, and people have come out of it happy with the result."

He added he thought some people went to a protest event only because it was covered by television news.

A recent meeting set up in Shillingford Park saw more than 20 people attend, including the Liberal Democrat candidate in the recent Senedd elections, Alistair Cameron, who said: “I have met with, and spoken to, several residents at Shillingford Park over the last week-and-a-half and am very concerned about several aspects of this development.

"I have been informed that there is no planning permission for this wall. It is very important that the council respects the legitimate concerns of the residents at Shillingford Park over the height and intrusiveness of the buildings under construction and the risks of flooding.”

Meeting with residents led by Keith Hamer

Mr Thompstone said that he will be erecting fences between the homes to solve any privacy issues, and said that proper drainage regulations were being met.

Some of the residents at Shillingford Park put together a statement which read: “We are an over-55 site with many people still in employment. We don’t want to destroy his business but we are not allowing him to destroy our homes.”

As it stands the work is continuing at Meadow Gardens, where, Mr Thompstone said, there are regular surveys done that show the site is well within tolerance and planning.