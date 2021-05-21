People can now contribute to the work of Project Pembroke Dock via a new local giving page.
Project leader Rhian Cowen set up the page, which she hopes will raise enough funds to support the planning of projects like a 'May the 4th be with you' event.
This Star Wars-themed project aims to create an annual event celebrating the fact that the Millennium Falcon from the film series was built in Pembroke Dock.
"We are fundraising online as we are exempt from lots of larger grants and we need your help to help us to improve our community.
"We welcome any contributions to our cause. You can help us in various ways: leave a donation to fund the work, share our work and this link to your social media followers or volunteer some time to any of the projects," say project leaders
As a grass roots organisation the team is working to improve the town in different ways. So far members have decorated various streets, set up educational events for the elections and used their facebook page to discuss ideas.
To donate visit https://localgiving.org/charity/project-pembroke-dock/