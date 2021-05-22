A MILFORD Haven woman drove a car while over six times the legal cocaine limit, a court heard.
Leeanne Harland, 39, of Sunningdale Drive, admitted to driving a Ford Focus in Portfield, Haverfordwest in October 2020 with 62 microgrammes per litre of cocaine in her blood.
The legal limit is 10 microgrammes per litre.
She also had 16 times the legal limit for Benzoylecgonine registering in her blood. Harland measured 800 microgrammes per litre of Benzoylecgonine in her blood system. The legal limit when operating a vehicle is 50 microgrammes per litre.
Harland changed her plea from not guilty to guilty on both charges at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, May 19.
She was fined £162 and made to pay charges amounting to £384, all to be paid at £12 per fortnight.
She was also disqualified from holding a licence for 12 months.