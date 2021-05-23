A HAVERFORDWEST woman, alleged to have assaulted another woman in the town, may have her case dealt with by a caution.
Forty-one-year-old Paula Thomas of West Court, is alleged to have assaulted a woman by beating on April 18.
The case was adjourned by Haverfordwest magistrates on May 18, for the Crown Prosecution Service to consider whether the matter could be dealt with by a caution, and for the defence to send in video footage.
Thomas has entered no plea to the charge.
She was released on unconditional bail until June 1.