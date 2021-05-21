The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Trust’s Wild about Woodlands appeal has raised almost double its original target, paving the way for planting nearly 2,000 trees across the local landscape, as well as supporting the development of a new community woodland.

The fundraising project was launched last year, with the aim of creating new woodland corridors across the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park to help wildlife to grow and thrive. While the initial target was set at £10,000, an incredible £19,000 has been raised.

The UK is one of the least-wooded countries in Europe, with only 13% coverage, in contrast to a European average of around 37%. As well as helping wildlife, trees play an important role in offsetting our carbon footprint, as well as boosting health and wellbeing.

Tenby-based freelance illustrator Millie Marotta, who has been supporting this appeal, said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to see the Wild About Woodlands appeal almost double their original target – what an incredible achievement! This success is testament to the great work done by the team at Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Trust and all the fabulous supporters who generously donated. I look forward to following their progress in creating woodland corridors across the Park to help safeguard a future for our woodland wildlife.”

Nichola Couceiro, Director of the Trust, said: “The Trust would like to extend a huge thank you to Millie Marotta and publisher Batsford, as well as the Jenour and DS Foundations, Pavilion Books, the Big Give, the Millennium Stadium and the Postcode Community Trust – along with everyone else who has donated and supported this appeal. We literally couldn’t have done it without you.”

To find out more about the Wild about Woodlands Appeal and the work of the Trust and how you can get involved, go to www.pembrokeshirecoasttrust.wales.

The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Trust is a charity registered by the UK Charity Commission. Its registered charity number is 1179281.