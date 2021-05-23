AN ARREST warrant has been issued for a Clarbeston Road man accused of possessing £10 worth of cannabis after he failed to appear in court.
Max Goldsworthy, 19, of Clarbeston Road, is accused of possessing one gram of cannabis in Haverfordwest on February 4.
Cannabis is usually given a 'street' value of £10 per gram in court cases.
Goldsworthy was failed to appear before Haverfordwest magistrates on May 18; a warrant for his arrest and attendance served.
No plea to the charge has been entered by Goldsworthy.