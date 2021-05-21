A MAN has been caught driving at three times the drink drive limit this morning (May 21).
Pembrokeshire Road Policing said they caught a man after a stop check in Haverfordwest whose lowest reading registered at over three times the legal limit.
The unit released a statement saying: "A male has been charged with drink driving, following a stop check in Haverfordwest this morning.
"Lowest station reading was in excess of three times the legal limit provided at custody.
"He was bailed to attend at court in due course."