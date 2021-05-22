“I want to say a huge thank you to all the foster carers and the amazing work they do for young people across our county.

“Over the last two weeks we have been highlighting Foster Care Fortnight, including lighting up County Hall to show our appreciation to all foster carers.

“If you are interested in becoming a foster please visit our website for more information - https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/fostering

“This week we have seen further Covid-19 restrictions lifted and I’m pleased to have received such positive reports back on the way the hospitality sector has reopened indoors.

“I’m sure we are all looking forward to sitting down inside our favourite Pembrokeshire pubs, cafes, restaurants and hotels to once again enjoy a meal and a drink.

“I would encourage everyone just to check before visiting in case you need to book in advance, especially as we head into the busy summer period.

“I’m pleased to say the Covid numbers remain encouraging locally and the vaccination effort continues at pace with 63.1 per cent of the Pembrokeshire population now having had their first dose of the vaccine.

“I want to thank everyone involved in the recovery as I know a lot of work is happening both within the Authority and across the whole county to ensure we reopen safely and welcome back our communities and visitors.

“This has been a long road but I’m confident that with everyone playing their role better days are now ahead.

“I urge you all to ‘play your part’ and support the recovery programme. If everyone works together Pembrokeshire will once again prosper and we can all enjoy our beautiful county.

“I also want to urge everyone to continue to take pride in our county, as I do. We are very fortunate to live in Pembrokeshire and visitors are envious of what we have.

“This year we are expecting more visitors and greater pressures on our services, like our litter team. I would like to request your support in ensuring Pembrokeshire stays as we all love it – clean, tidy and safe. Please support us in the recovery.

“I want to wish you all a nice weekend – please explore the outdoors if you are able and enjoy Pembrokeshire safely.”