POLICE want your help to find a man who has been missing from Haverfordwest since yesterday.
Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Have you seen Gareth Howlett, 33, reported missing from Haverfordwest?
“He’s described as white, 5ft 6in, slim build, with ginger/brown hair, and has tattoos of a sword on his forearm and Man Utd on the back of his neck.
“He was last seen in the area of Withybush Hospital between 1.30pm and 2pm [on May 22], with a further possible sighting at 3pm in Dew Street.”
If you can help, please get in touch:
Online: bit.ly/DPPContactOnline
Email: 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk
Call: 101.