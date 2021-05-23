First Minister Mark Drakeford has allowed the inside of pubs, restaurants, cinemas, theatres and museums to reopen, so what can we look forward to in Pembrokeshire?

Here are five places that you won’t want to miss out on.

1. Palace cinema, Haverfordwest

This historic cinema has been around for more than 100 years, and plans to reopen to the public on Friday, May 28.

The owner Irene Davies said: “We closed last year on March 17, and that’s the longest the cinema has ever been shut since it was officially opened in 1913.”

Irene said they have been cleaning and getting the building ready for visitors for the past few weeks, spending a great deal of money on the place, and fitting it with new carpets throughout.

People will still be allowed to buy popcorn and other treats at the cinema, where they will have the chance to watch Peter Rabbit 2, Cruella, and Nomadland.

Irene advised people to book their tickets on the website Palacehaverfordwest.co.uk.

2. Pembroke Castle tour, Pembroke

Pembroke Castle has been back in action since May 17, opening its doors to the public for an admission price of £7 for an adult and £6 for children.

A spokesperson for the tour said: “You can climb the 80ft Great Keep, descend into a pre-historic cave and look down into a prisoner in a medieval dungeon. There is also a cafe and gift shop. During school holidays there are falconry displays, historic re-enactments and family entertainment. The main exhibition rooms display models and weaponry as well as telling the story of the history of the castle. You can also visit the room that King Henry VII the founder of the Tudor Dynasty was born.”

They are open all week from 9am-5pm.

3. Milford Waterfront activities

People are now allowed to dine inside all restaurants at the Waterfront in Milford Haven.

And there’s also the opportunity to take part in some activities in the Waterfront Gallery, at Phoenix Bowl and Pirate Pete’s Adventure Play.

Lucy Wonnacott, marketing manager for Milford Waterfront said: "We are delighted to see the re-opening of indoor hospitality and visitor attractions here at Milford Waterfront.

"Each business has their own safety and social distancing measures in place and we kindly ask that you respect and adhere to these for your own safety, and that of others.

"We hope you enjoy your visit to Milford Waterfront and stay safe!"

4. Narberth Museum

Narberth declared its reopening yesterday, May 20 and said they will be available from Thursday to Saturday 10am-5pm.

At the museum you will be able to soak up the fascinating history of Narberth, and enjoy a hot drink at the end of your peruse in its coffee shop.

A spokesperson for the museum said: “ A scale model of the castle will help you visualise what once stood on the site of Narberth’s ruined castle and an interactive game illustrates the tactics used in medieval siege warfare.

"A working scale model of the station is set up with trains running to an original timetable or walk the streets of turn-of-the-century Narberth and experience some of the shops that were around at the time.”

There are plenty more activities to see that question concepts of freedom and the identity of women so be sure to check out their website here. https://www.narberthmuseum.co.uk/

5. Hangar 5, Haverfordwest

And finally for all those wishing to let off some steam, get yourselves down to the counties indoor trampoline park in Haverfordwest.

They are taking bookings online or over the phone, and have already hosted birthday parties at the site.

A Hanger 5 spokesperson said: “An awesome selection of activities come rain or shine in Pembrokeshire. Book a bounce session, take a relaxing break in our café or book a session for little feet in our recently launched soft play area. Please note the trampolines and soft play are separate activities. However if you bounce and enjoy the soft play, you can keep all ages happy!”

To book visit https://hangar5.wales/?gclid=EAIaIQobChMIgNHzrPra8AIVx4jVCh3gIwiYEAAYASAAEgLbLvD_BwE or call 01437 700555.