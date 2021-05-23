A huge range of transport improvement and active travel projects are to be carried out in Pembrokeshire, thanks to a £6.928m grant funding awarded to Pembrokeshire County Council from Welsh Government.

Cllr Phil Baker, cabinet member for infrastructure said he was delighted at the news and thinks the project will benefit local communities all over the county.

“A wide range of Transport support grants have been received from Welsh Government.

“Many Communities across the County will benefit from new infrastructure including Active Travel, Electric Vehicles charging points, electric “try before you buy” taxis and highway schemes.

“I would like to pay tribute to the small team of County Council Officers, whose expertise has led to this incredible Government support. We continue to rank highly across Wales in the quality of our bids and the very successful results”.

Among the grants is a package of more than £2.6m to improve public transport interchanges in Haverfordwest, Milford Haven and Pembroke Dock.

In Haverfordwest, the funding will progress work on a new bus station and multi-storey car park, while in Milford, it will enable design work to be carried out for a new railway station.

In Pembroke Dock, the funding will allow progress to be made on designing a new highway and active travel link between the retail-park and rear of the rail station.

Over £337,000 has also been awarded for other public transport improvements including new bus stops and shelters and a new car park for Manorbier rail station.

Further north, more than £500,000 has been awarded to the Newgale Coastal Adaption and A487 diversion scheme which will enable the highway design to be progressed together with the completion of various environmental assessments to support the planning application process.

Meanwhile, the county’s provision of electric charging points is to receive a boost with a grant of £420,000 to further expand the network, and a new partnership project with Cardiff Council to trial electric taxis in the County has received £18,000.

Two major ‘Safe routes in the Community’ schemes have also received a boost, with £946,000 awarded towards walking and cycle routes in Pembroke and £315,418 which will improve pedestrian safety on Lower Lamphey Road from West Hill to A4139.

More than £500,000 has been awarded for various road safety projects across the County such as bend awareness schemes, footway enhancements, junction improvements, improved warning signage and road markings.

Schemes to help more people travel by foot or bike (Active Travel) in their day-to-day lives have received more than £1.3m. The funding will be spent across several communities in Pembrokeshire to develop new traffic-free paths, improve existing routes and create better connections between networks.

The Active Travel funding will also help progress work on schemes in Tenby, Saundersfoot and Haverfordwest.

More than £355,000 will be spent improving connections in the town in Tenby while a grant of £248,600 has been awarded to develop a safe walking and cycling route to Saundersfoot station.

In Haverfordwest, £352,000 has been allocated towards improving cycle routes to Pembrokeshire College, the footway on Crow Hill and access to the Leisure Centre on St Thomas Green.