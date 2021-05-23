CCTV footage has been released of missing Haverfordwest man Gareth Howlett as part of a multi-agency search for him.
Gareth, 33, was last seen in the area of Withybush Hospital yesterday afternoon, May 22.
Police said: “We are still appealing for information to help find Gareth Howlett, from Haverfordwest.
“He was captured on CCTV cameras leaving Withybush Hospital at around 1pm yesterday [May22], and was wearing a dark hoody with white arms and a white panel across the shoulders, dark khaki trousers with a cream stripe down each leg, and dark trainers.
“His hair is now longer than the photo we have been supplied with, and his skin appears to be very pale.
“Cameras show that he walked past the hospital’s Bro Cerwen entrance, but it is believed he veered off the main road before reaching the Fishguard Road roundabout.
“An extensive search is underway, led by a police search adviser with support from response and neighbourhood policing officers, as well as the NPAS helicopter and mountain rescue teams.
“Concern is increasing as Gareth suffers with epilepsy and has not taken his medication.”
If you can help, please get in touch:
Online: bit.ly/DPPContactOnline
Email: 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk
Call: 101