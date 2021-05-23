Lovers of products of fast food giant McDonald's may have a delay in getting their favourite meals from the Haverfordwest branch as the restaurant is experiencing a shortage of some ingredients today, May 23.
Haverfordwest McDonald's said: “We are experiencing a shortage of some ingredients, consequently some menu items might be temporarily unavailable, or ingredients may be missing.
“We apologise in advance to any customers impacted and thank you for your patience.”
The store had earlier issued an unrelated appeal for customers to respect staff.
"Our staff have been working extremely hard over the last 12 months and today we have had several customers swearing at the staff who are working as fast as they can as well as social distancing as per government guidelines.
"Please be respectful to our staff and if you have an issue please speak to a member of the management team. Swearing at our staff is not acceptable under any circumstances and will not be tolerated."
