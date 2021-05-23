ANGLE lifeboat was called out to a loose yacht, adrift near Dale this morning, May 23.
Angle lifeboat RNLI said: “Angle Lifeboat crew was paged today at 11.33am to reports of a yacht drifting near to Great Castle Head which was believed to have nobody onboard.
“On arrival at the scene it was quickly confirmed that the yacht was indeed crewless and appeared to have parted moorings.
“An attempt was made to recover her due to concerns that members of the public may attempt to salvage items off her, but it was decided it was too dangerous to continue due to the shallow water as she was close in plus a large swell and strong winds.”