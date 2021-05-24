A MOTORIST who doctored his car registration plate to spell out his name has been fined by magistrates.
Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard how Ashley James Carlisle, of Heol y Plas, Fforest, Pontarddulais, altered his number plate by adding a black screw cap between the two number ones on his registration plate to create the letter H and form the word ASH.
The 20-year-old was driving his Jaguar Xf at Talyclun, Carmarthen, when he was stopped by police.
Both the rear and front of the vehicle had been altered and therefore did not comply with the Road Vehicles (Display of Registration Marks) Regulations 2001.
Carlisle pleaded guilty to the charge under the single justice procedure and was not present in court.
Taking the defendant’s guilty plea into account, Carlisle was fined £100, ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and £90 costs.
