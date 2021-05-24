THE two tunnels on the coastal path between Saundersfoot and Wisemans Bridge are to be closed this week for re-surfacing to take place.

The works to the former colliery railway tunnels have been funded with a Welsh Government grant, with the bid helped by the use of the path during Covid as a local walk

Saundersfoot’s county councillor, Phil Baker, urged Pembrokeshire County Council to apply for the funding to improve the surface of the longer tunnel leading eastwards from Coppet Hall and has welcomed the start of the works just in time for the coming bank holiday weekend.

He said: “A specialist contractor is using shredded, recycled tyres in the top material to provide a durable surface.

“Pembrokeshire County Council has also decided to resurface the shorter tunnel at the end of The Strand while the contractor is on site.

“The surface is good at the moment, but due to the wet conditions,we thought it was cost effective to resurface it now."

The coast path between the tunnels and on either side will remain open.

*There will also be closures along Saundersfoot's Church Terrace from today until Wednesday, May 26 to enable Welsh Water to make water and sewer connections to the new property being built there.

So that access to Saundersfoot CP School can be maintained, the road closure will not take effect until 9.30am each day, and the road will also be open from 2.30pm to 4pm.