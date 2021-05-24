Firefighters from Narberth - with support from the local community - have come forward to build a path that will enable wheelchair users to access the nature reserve at the town's school.

Last year, the school issued a plea for assistance for volunteers to improve the access between the school building and its nature reserve.

A 70-metre muddy field, that separated the two sites, restricted pupils that use wheelchairs from visiting the nature reserve.

But now, thanks to the efforts of Narberth’s firefighters and the donation of materials and machinery by local businesses, a brand-new path is about to be completed.

Narberth Fire Station crew manager Matthew Johns, said:

“When we heard Narberth School’s call for assistance to create a 70-metre path, the crew at the fire station were enthusiastic about the project and we set about to put a proposal forward to offer to build the path.

"Having met with the headteacher to volunteer our services and discuss the project further, we agreed that we could build the path to the school’s requirements and use the waste materials, such as soil, to build some additional features to an obstacle course on the playing field.

"We have been fortunate to call upon the generosity of local businesses - G.D. Harries & Son, D.P. Building Supplies, Dai Howell Contracting, Simon Fussell Builders and Sam & Josh Holloway Plant Hire - who have donated the required materials and machinery for the project, free of charge.

The headteacher at Narberth CP School, Mrs Nia Ward said: "Narberth School is a very inclusive school and the site lends itself well to pupils who require wheelchair access.

"However, this became difficult with our newly developed nature reserve and the team at Narberth Fire Station and the wider community have come to the rescue.

"We are delighted and indebted to the team of people who volunteered their time and materials to complete the path across the school playing field. "This now means that all our pupils have full access to all learning areas, inside and out. This has particularly come at a time when wellbeing is at the forefront of everything, especially since lockdown 2021. The pupils love being outdoors and close to nature. Our sincere thanks to everybody involved."

*Narberth Fire Station, like many other on-call stations, has an array of skills within our crew.

The station is always on the lookout for new recruits, so anyone interested in serving the community of Narberth as an on-call firefighter, is asked to give the recruitment team a call on 0370 6060 699 or email humanresources@mawwfire.gov.uk”