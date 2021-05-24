PLANNING Inspectorate Wales will hold a three- day hearing next month into plans to build a 22 MW photovoltaic solar farm, consisting of around 66,000 panels, at Lower Nash Farm, off Blackberry Lane, Nash.
A notification of a proposal for a 'development of national significance' (DNS) has been accepted and published by the Planning Inspectorate Wales from Wessex Solar Energy in relation to the site near Cosheston.
The company currently runs an 8MW solar farm at Chapel Hill, near Pembroke, with more than 38,000 solar panels generating around 8,000,000kWh on average a year.
The proposed site at Nash is made up of eight fields, covering around 36.9 hectares, with the plan including the necessary infrastructure to connect the power generated to an existing substation at Golden Hill, operated by Western Power Distribution.
An initial scoping direction stated that the development would take around six months to build with an operational life of 40 years.
The three day hearing for the planning inspector to consider evidence relating to landscape, ecology, ornithology, transportation, agricultural land and planning conditions will take place on June 8,9 and 10.
The hearing is open to the public but only those invited by the planning inspector are able to participate.
Anyone wishing to observe should lodge a request with the Planning Inspectorate, Crown Building, Cathays Park, Cardiff, CF10 3NQ or email dns.wales@planninginspectorate.gov.uk by May 29.
More information on the application can be viewed at dns.planninginspectorate.gov.uk/projects/wales/blackberry-lane-solar-park/?ipcsection=docs.
You can see the public notice relating to this, and many others, on page 73 of May 12's Western Telegraph or at westerntelegraph.co.uk/announcements/public_notices.