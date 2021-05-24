FANS of fast food giant McDonald's won’t be able to get their favourite meals from either the Haverfordwest or Pembroke Dock branches today, May 24, as the restaurants are temporarily closed.
It is believed the closure is linked to shortages in some of the UK’s McDonald's restaurants following animal rights activists blocking access to some McDonald’s UK distribution centres over the weekend.
On Sunday, May 23, Haverfordwest McDonald’s warned it had a temporary shortage of some ingredients, leading to some menu items being temporarily unavailable.
Today, May 24, Haverfordwest McDonald’s said: “Our restaurant is temporarily closed. We apologise for any disappointment caused. We hope to reopen as soon as possible.”
Pembroke Dock's London Road McDonald's also announced it would be closing after breakfasts were served at 11am today, May 24.
On Saturday, May 22, police arrested 14 people after animal rights activists blocked access to four McDonald’s distribution centres across the UK.
Animal Rebellion prevented lorries from leaving depots in Hemel Hempstead, Basingstoke, Coventry and Heywood in Greater Manchester on Saturday.
The group is demanding McDonald’s commit to becoming fully plant-based by 2025.
It has been said around 100 people took part in the protests and the action disrupted an estimated 1,900 lorries.