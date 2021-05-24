MEGAN'S Starr Foundation has set up a new way to support young people and bridge the generational divide.
The foundation has set up Together Old and Young (TOY), an intergenerational project that aims to bring together the young and old generations in different activities, to promote intergenerational learning.
The aim is to create new possibilities for older adults and young people to learn together and benefit from each other's company.
The first program is 'Let’s get Growing', an exciting gardening initiative in collaboration with Together TV and St Ishmaels Garden Centre.
The foundation was set up to support the mental well being of young people, named after Megan Evans who took her own life at just 14 due to bullying.
Nicki, a member of Megan's Starr Foundation, said they can't wait to get started with the new initiative.
"We are Super Excited to announce the launching of our new project on June 1, funded by the National Lottery Community Fund.
"Thanks to National Lottery players for making our project possible. We’re making a huge difference to our community thanks to National Lottery funding."
Intergenerational initiatives demonstrate clear benefits of learning together for both young people and older adults. This includes a mutual understanding, improved feelings of wellbeing, decreased loneliness and satisfaction from sharing knowledge, experience and enhanced social cohesion.
To get more information please visit www.megansstarr.com to find out how you can become involved.