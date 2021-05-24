LLYS Meddyg restaurant with rooms in Newport has applied to extend the hours it serves alcohol in its outside garden until midnight.

The owners have applied to Pembrokeshire County Council to create an additional bar area to be able to serve customers eating in the garden more easily.

They are also applying to extend the time that alcohol is served outdoors midweek from 10pm to midnight.

They say that these variations will allow them to 'trade in a more safe and sustainable way' during the Covid pandemic.

The application states that the licensable hours in the garden would be from 10am until 1am. The premises are currently open to the public from 6am until 1.30am.

The current licence states that 'all external activity' should finish at 10pm Sunday to Thursday and midnight Friday to Saturday.

The application states that Llys Meddyg is primarily a restaurant with rooms, and it will not organise any event that would be likely to damage its reputation or community relations. The sale of alcohol will always be ancillary to the main purpose as a 'destination restaurant and accommodation provider'.

Customers will be encouraged to leave the premises quietly at closing time and nobody under 18 will be permitted on the premises from 10pm until close unless accompanied by an adult.

Anybody wishing to comment on the application must do so by Thursday, May 27, by contacting the licensing manager, Public Protection Division, County Hall, Haverfordwest, SA61 1TP.