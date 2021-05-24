Four new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area – none in Ceredigion – according to today’s figures (Monday, May 24).
Public Health Wales (PHW) data shows that there were three new cases in Carmarthenshire, one in Pembrokeshire and zero in Ceredigion.
Across Wales, 101 new cases were confirmed, with no new Covid-19 deaths reported.
Changes to the reporting times means that data reported on Mondays is for a 48 hour period up to 9am on Sunday, with figures likely to be double the usual 24 hour figure.
The total number of cases in Wales is now 212,535 with 5,566 deaths.
The current number of Covid-19 related deaths in the Hywel Dda area stands at 480 for the duration of the pandemic.
The total number of cases across the three counties is now 16,099 – 10,818 in Carmarthenshire, 3,492 in Pembrokeshire and 1,789 in Ceredigion.
There have been 18,915 tests carried out since the last report.
Across Wales, 2,099,263 have received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 1,003,682 a second dose.
In Hywel Dda 365,164 vaccinations have been administered up until May 19, with 22,245 in the last seven days.
In Carmarthenshire 115,477 first doses have been administered, and 56,176 second doses, Pembrokeshire has seen 79,454 first dose appointments and 36,681 second dose and in Ceredigion 44,480 first doses have been given as well as 21,076 second doses.