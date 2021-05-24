A PEMBROKESHIRE activity centre that has made memories for generations of school children, and many others, closed its doors for good last Friday, May 21, another victim of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sealyham Activity Centre, based just outside Wolfscastle, had to close at the beginning of the first lockdown.

Sealyham opened in 1986 after Sam and Valerie Richards and John and Peggy Hone bought the mansion house and the woods which had been running as an investment firm's activity centre since 1980. They sthen set about improving the house, grounds and activities.

The centre offered both residential and non-residential trips with a variety of activities including high ropes, canoeing, coasteering, sailing, archery, kayaking, orienteering, team building, climbing and abseiling, hillwalking, bush craft and surfing.

The centre offered accommodation for up to 120 people as well as catered and self-catered stays and adventure days for local children and adults.

Despite assurances on its website that 'we will definitely be here waiting for you in 2021' the business has had to close its doors for good.

Posting on Sealyham's Facebook page the team said:

"Sadly due to Covid we have been unable to keep the centre going. We have tried all avenues to keep going but to no avail."

The centre opened in 1985 and played host to thousands of school children as well as groups of Brownies, Duke of Edinburgh Award participants, stag and hen parties and business team building events.

"Many children have overcome their fears, learnt new skills and grown in confidence," said the team's statement.

"Sam, Val, Peggy and John can be proud of their legacy and what they have achieved."

Many instructors also learnt the ropes at the centre before moving on in the outdoor industry to 'accomplish great achievements'.

The team thanked all of Sealyham's customers over the last 35 years and all the staff, current and former, that have helped 'make this centre the place it is'.

"Lifelong friendships and relationships have been made here and have grown," they said. "The memories will be treasured by all."