I GREW up in Pembroke Dock, proudly receiving certificates from distinguished, respectable town council mayors such as David Jones and the late Stanley Roch.
Men of wisdom and integrity.
I very much doubt former councillors Jones and Roch would have ever uploaded to social media to try to win popularity with the citizens of Pembroke Dock.
I agree with former Mayor George Manning that Joshua Beynon is not suitable for the public role of deputy mayor of Pembroke Dock.
I believe that neither he, nor fellow Pembroke Dock councillor Paul Dowson, do anything for Pembroke Dock but just indulge their personal agendas.
I would like to join Pembroke Dock Town Council in later life and serve in the mould of former, proper citizens of the town.
CHRIS WILLIAMS,
Pembroke Dock