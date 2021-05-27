I READ that Pembrokeshire County Council wants to have a nuclear fusion power station on the Haven waterway.
No, I do not want an exciting (for the scientists, dangerous for everyone) new technology in my vicinity.
You don't know what you don't know.
I think green energy would be further developed if more money was spent on it instead of the huge amounts around the world for years spent on fusion reactor development. Especially in Pembrokeshire where we have the power of the sea.
The only nuclear fusion device I can think of is an H-bomb.
I think the natural and best place for a fusion reactor is 93 million miles away.
B WILTSHIRE,
Roch
