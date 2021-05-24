One of Pembrokeshire Action to Combat Hardship's (Patch's) oldest supporters is losing his lockdown locks and beard to celebrate the charity's 13 birthday.

Working for PAVS from home led to a burgeoning beard and flowing locks for Haverfordwest's Lee Hind.

He decided to shave it all off and raise money and awareness for Patch at the same time.

Lee will be braving the clippers at 2pm on Patch's 13th birthday, on June 3, for a full head and beard shave, .

Freestyle Barbers, in Portfield, Haverfordwest are wielding the shears and the shave will also be streamed via Facebook by Pure West Radio.

"I've supported Patch since it started out in 2008," said Lee. "Not many people realise that it started out in Pembrokeshire before any media interest in food poverty and long before anyone else.

"Lots of people think it's just a food bank but since it started it's been much more, providing clothes, pet food and items for babies – it's a true basics bank.

"Patch has also teamed up with hairdressers and other services to ensure people who are experiencing a rough time in their lives get the help and support they need.

"The fact that we need food banks at all is a national disgrace. Patch has been meeting the needs of people in Pembrokeshire for 13 years now and its services are needed more than ever."

Tracy Olin, Patch manager added:

"I'm so pleased that even in these restricted times people are still prepared to help us and raise awareness of the work Patch does.

"We're still providing food, clothes and other basic essentials to anyone who needs it and the need has grown tremendously over the last 12 months.

"I'm grateful to Lee for doing this – in fact, I'm looking forward to seeing what Lee actually looks like."

Lee will be posting updates, stories and the usage figures for Patch over the years, on the PATCH 13th Birthday Fundraiser Facebook page, to show how the charity has grown.

If you would like to support Patch through Lee's shave, then visit the Virgin Money Giving website and search for Lee Hind.