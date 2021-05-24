POLICE are still appealing for information to help find Gareth Howlett.

Police issued an appeal to help find Howlett, 33, from Haverfordwest on Sunday, May 23.

It's reported that the missing person suffers from epilepsy.

A new sighting of Gareth has been confirmed on Withybush Road at 1.30pm, Saturday, May 22.

Howlett was captured on CCTV cameras leaving Withybush Hospital at around 1pm yesterday.

He's describes as wearing a dark hoody with white arms and a white panel across the shoulders, dark khaki trousers with a cream stripe down each leg, and dark trainers.

Police have issued an updated statement saying: "We are still appealing for information to help find Gareth Howlett, from Haverfordwest.

"His hair is now longer than the photo we have been supplied with, and his skin appears to be very pale in the CCTV images.

"An extensive search is underway, led by a police search adviser with support from response, neighbourhood policing officers as well as the police dog section.

"Police have been made aware that members of the public are also searching.

"They are advised to always search in pairs at the very least and to stay on roads and public footpaths, not to stray into private land, and to contact police immediately with any information.

"Concern is increasing as Gareth suffers with epilepsy and has not taken his medication.

"If you can help, please get in touch online at bit.ly/DPPContactOnline and email 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or call 101."