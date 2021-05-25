Wales Air Ambulance has confirmed that a medical emergency was attended to in Milford Haven shortly after midnight on Monday, May 24.
The ambulance of the south Wales-based crew landed at Meads Infant School at 12:31am 'in connection with a medical emergency at a nearby address' by Priory Road according to Dyfed-Powys Police.
Wales Air Ambulance said: "Following critical care treatment from our on-board consultant and critical care practitioner, we escorted the patient in a land ambulance to Morriston Hospital.
"Our involvement concluded at 03:29."